Daily Support for Mary and Katlyn

Mary and Katlyn are unhoused and facing daily challenges to meet their basic needs. Right now, they need help covering everyday expenses, gas, food, drinks, and medicine as well as Katlyns car payment and Insurance.

Katlyn and Mary currently live in Katlyns car and have for the past 3 months.

There are also multiple medical challenges for them both. As well as the challenge for Mary to recover Charles remains and property.





Your support would mean so much to them. Every donation helps, and we're deeply grateful for anything you're able to give.

Living in a car is not cheap by any means.

May God richly bless those that are able to help us. Blessing you abundantly.

Proverbs 19:17, Matthew 6:3 -4, Leviticus 25:35, Luke 6:28