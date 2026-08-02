Daily Meals for My Street Dogs

Every evening, on my street, there are quiet faces that wait. They don't ask for much, no loud barking, no complaints. Just a wag, a soft look, and a place to rest.





They are my street dogs, and for them, a warm meal is not a luxury. It's survival.





Right now, feeding one dog costs $5 a day, that's $60 a month for one life to have food, water, and a little dignity. I'm raising funds so that no bowl stays empty. Not for one dog, but for all of them who have learned to trust me.





If you feel moved to help, your support will go toward their daily meals. No big campaign, no noise, just kindness, one bowl at a time.





Together, we can make sure they are fed. Because compassion doesn't need a big voice. Sometimes it just needs a full bowl.





Thank you for reading, and for caring.