Daggetts Dance through Austria

We are Eden and Lydia and we, along with our dance studio team, have been invited to tour and perform across Austria, Europe for 15 days during the Summer of 2027. We are one of only five studios that will represent the USA in this tour. We consider this an incredible honor.

The opportunity presented to us to dance in Austria, learn from World Class instructors, and explore Europe will also allow us to have life experiences we might never have otherwise. We will get to see places in person that we've learned about in school and apply real world experience to that knowledge. This trip is truly a Once-In-A-Lifetime dream coming true.

As a family - us, our siblings, and our parents - we plan to take this adventure together. Our family has been working hard to raise funds for this adventure and we’re reaching out to request your help in getting us there.

$25,000 is what is needed to make this trip possible for us and we’re just shy of half way to our goal. We are holding yard sales, bake sales, car washes, and babysitting dance parties. Our little siblings are even collecting bottles and cans and doing yard work to help out. We've also reached out to family and organizations to request their partnership and support as we prepare. We are ready to do the work that it takes to make this dream a reality! Our hope is to be able to have funds secured, flights purchased, and tour fees for this trip paid by March 2027.

Thank you for supporting us! We are so excited to embark on this adventure!







