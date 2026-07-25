Dads cancer journey

Hello, family and friends! I hope this message finds you well.

I am reaching out to share some news about my dad's recent health journey. He just got his results back from a PET scan, and we are preparing for the next steps in his treatment for prostate cancer. My parents are planning to travel to Flordia temporarily while undergoing treatment. In light of everything happening, I am raising money to bless them and help offset some of the expenses of traveling and treatment.





Here's how you can help:

1.You can contribute money towards his medical expenses. Absolutely no pressure to give. If feel led anything goes along way.

2. Prayer-just the fact that you are praying means alot to our family right now as well as any notes of encouragement. There is a prayer button on here can write in a words or encouragements, prayers and ill be collecting them to write in a card to give to them along with the money raised.





I already let my parents know about gift due to helping them off set cost in traveling. They both were incredible humbled by everyone's gratitude.





I will be collecting another card of any words or encouragement and prayers. Feel free to private message me if would like to add any words to card for them as well.





Thank you !



