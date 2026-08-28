We are a small, rural community in Upstate NY. Aside from assistance with food and those who have health issues, there are little to no local resources available for community members to avail themselves of in crisis or emergent situations. For instance, there is nowhere to turn if they need a gas card, help paying a fuel bill or rent, getting assistance with practical matters, such as repairing a porch or hiring a plumber, or cleaning up after a fire.

Our father, Richard J. Powers Jr., passed away on November 29, 2025. Dad's love was shown through selfless acts of service. He was a jack-of-all-trades who lived/loved to serve others and used his vast practical and experiential knowledge to do so. Because of this and the felt need in our community, we decided to initiate Daddy's Hands - Richard J Powers Jr Memorial Fund so his legacy would live on through helping to meet those in need.

Our prayer is that recipients will feel hopeful as the ripple effect of Dad's love is extended to them and that one day, they too would be willing to pay it forward.