Dad take time off work so Mom can get treatment

A family desperately seeking time for a mother of a sweet loving toddler to receive extensive treatment for Chronic Lyme with several co-infections. It takes a village, but our village is thousands of miles away. Stricken with chronic pain, seizures, bouts of blindness, bone loss, severe anemia requiring frequent blood transfusions, chronic fatigue, insomnia, bone decay and so many other crippling effects, this mother is unable attend medically necessary extensive treatment at an out of state facility due to financial purposes. Her husband is unable to take even a day off of work without the very real risk of homelessness. With no paid time off, and savings exhausted with attempts to band-aid this condition just to keep his spouse well enough to make it from day to day. Seeking help to be able to temporarily leave work (approx 1/2 year) and temporarily relocate the family to receive care without the consequence of financial demise.