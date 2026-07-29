Dad, Do You Have Money? - A Father's Fight for His

My daughter looked up at me with innocent eyes and asked,

"Dad... do you have money?"





In that moment, my world stopped.





I am Nuwan Prasanga, a three-wheeler driver from Wellawaya, Sri Lanka.

But more than anything, I am a father. A father of two beautiful children.





Every morning I drive my three-wheeler from Wellawaya to Uva Paranagama, hoping for customers,

praying for just enough to feed my family for one more day.





My big daughter goes to school. She dreams of becoming a teacher.

But every day she comes home asking for books, uniform, exam fees.

And I... I smile and say "Yes, my child" even when my pocket is empty.





My little son waits at home. He doesn't ask for toys.

He just needs milk powder, diapers, medicine when he gets sick.





"Dad, do you have money?" - Those 4 words break me more than any hardship.





I started this campaign because a father should never have to say "No" to his children.

I started this because I want to give my daughter an education.

I started this because I want my son to grow up healthy and strong.

I started this because I want to repair our three-wheeler - our only source of income.





Your $3 "Buy me a coffee" can buy rice for one day.

Your $10 can buy school books.

Your $20 can buy milk powder for a week.





Please don't scroll away.

Please help. Please share my story.





One day, I pray I can look into my daughter's eyes and say with pride:

"Yes my child, your father has money. Your father can give you everything you deserve."





Until that day... I fight. I drive. I hope.





Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring.

From a father's heart in Wellawaya, Sri Lanka.