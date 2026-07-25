Cyclone Freddy Took Everything — Help António Rebu

My name is António, and I am a software developer and app creator from Mozambique.

In February 2023, Cyclone Freddy — one of the longest-lasting and most destructive tropical cyclones ever recorded — tore through my country. It did not spare me. In a matter of hours, I lost everything: my home, my computer, my equipment, my work-in-progress projects, and the tools I had spent years building my career with.

Before the cyclone, I was actively developing software and mobile applications — projects I believed could make a real difference for people in my community and beyond. All of that came to a sudden stop.

Three years later, I am still rebuilding — slowly, with very limited resources. I have not given up. I continue to work whenever I can find access to a device. But without a proper computer, a stable workspace, or the tools a developer needs, progress is painfully slow.

I am not asking for charity. I am asking for a chance to get back to doing what I do best: building software that matters.





Every dollar donated goes directly toward rebuilding my ability to work:

💻 Laptop / Computer — the most urgent need. Without it, I cannot develop, test, or deliver software.

🏠 Stable Housing — a safe, consistent place to live and work from.

🛠️ Software & Licenses — development tools, IDEs, subscriptions needed for professional work.

📦 Other Equipment — peripherals, internet access, and other essentials for a functional workspace.





Mozambique is a country with enormous potential — and local tech talent is one of its greatest assets. When a developer loses everything to a natural disaster, it is not just a personal tragedy. It is a setback for the community, for local innovation, and for the people who would have benefited from the software never built.

Your support does not just help one person. It helps restart a career dedicated to building tools for people who need them.





I have faced moments of real despair since the cyclone. But I have not stopped. I have continued learning, continued planning, continued believing that if I could just get back to a desk with a working machine, I could rebuild not just my career — but something meaningful.

If you can give anything — $5, $20, $50 — it brings me one step closer.

If you cannot give, sharing this campaign costs nothing and can reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

— António, Mozambique 🇲🇿