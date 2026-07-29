Hello, I am Braden, my son Trevor is 8. He is a great little boy who just started B Team Baseball. My ex-wife, who divorced me after the 2024 election, and has full custody of Trevor but has confused him into thinking the trans ideology is fine and not a mental illness. I’m trying to raise money to get an attorney to help me fight for custody so I prevent that liberal groomer from mutilating my little boy.





Any donation would be great and God Bless. Thank you President Trump and Thank you God. Amen