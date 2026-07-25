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Custody Case

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Bergsma

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Bergsma

Custody Case

Dear Family and Friends,


We come to you today with humble hearts, asking for your prayers and, if you are able, your support.

For nearly nine years, James has been fighting to remain an active and loving father in his daughter’s life. This has been an incredibly long and painful journey filled with heartbreak, missed moments, and countless legal challenges. Despite everything, he has never given up on his daughter, and he never will.


We are now at a critical point in this case. The legal costs have become overwhelming, and without additional financial support, James risks losing the legal representation he needs to continue fighting for his daughter and for the opportunity to be the father she deserves.


Throughout this process, the court has had to intervene to ensure that James was able to exercise the parenting time already granted to him because those court-ordered visits were not being honored. Even through these challenges, his only desire has been to love, support, and build a lasting relationship with his daughter.


One of the greatest heartbreaks is knowing that she never had the opportunity to meet James’s mother or grandmother. Those precious moments can never be replaced. Our prayer is that there is still time to create the memories that remain—to celebrate birthdays, holidays, milestones, and the simple joys of being together as father and daughter.


If you feel led to help, any donation—no matter the size—will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing our story with others.


Thank you for standing with our family during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us hope to keep moving forward.


Above all, we place our trust in the Lord. We know that Jesus is still in control, and we continue to believe that He is working even when we cannot yet see the outcome.


God bless you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.


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