Custody battle

My step daughters father is trying to take her from her home were she is hapoy and safe in his statement for custodyhe stated he finds it unfair he had to pay child support even tho he dosnt and its never been an issue with my wife but the state started cracking down on men being behind on xhild support and in his own words he wants custodyso he dont have to pay it now he has hired 2 high price lawyers and since its just me and my wife's income to take care of bills food and my step daughter plus I pay child support for my daughter so we cant afford a lawyer so we are begging for help