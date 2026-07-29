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Curtis L Strayhorne

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCurtis Strayhorne

Curtis L Strayhorne


Yesterday, I experienced an unfortunate incident where my car was severely flooded due to the unexpected and extreme weather conditions. The heavy rainfall caused significant flooding in my area, and despite my best efforts to protect my vehicle, it was ultimately damaged beyond repair. This has left me in a difficult position, as my car was not only a mode of transportation but also an essential part of my daily life, enabling me to commute to work, run errands, and fulfill various responsibilities.


As I began to navigate the aftermath of this incident, I reached out to my insurance company, hoping that they would cover the damages incurred. Unfortunately, I was informed that my policy does not include coverage for flood damage, which has left me feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about how to proceed. The financial burden of replacing my vehicle is significant, and I find myself in a situation where I am seeking assistance from my community.


I understand that times can be tough for everyone, and I do not take this request lightly. However, I am reaching out to see if you might find it in your heart to consider making a donation to help me during this difficult time. Any amount, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated and would go a long way in helping me get back on my feet. I am committed to being responsible and transparent with any support I receive, and I am more than willing to share updates on my progress as I work towards resolving this situation.


If you are unable to contribute financially, I completely understand, and I would still appreciate any advice or resources you might be able to share. Whether it’s recommendations for affordable car options, tips on navigating insurance claims, or connections to local organizations that may offer assistance, any guidance would be incredibly valuable.


I want to express my gratitude for taking the time to read my message. I know that we all face our own challenges, and I truly appreciate any support you can offer. Thank you for considering my request, and I hope to hear from you soon.


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