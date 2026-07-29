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Cure cancer

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Mohler

Cure cancer

My mom has been fighting the battle of her life against stage 4 liver cancer. For what feels like an eternity, she has endured countless doctor appointments, treatments, and rounds of chemotherapy, always holding on to hope that this would finally be the treatment that worked.

Unfortunately, the cancer keeps coming back.

Several times each week, my mom has had to travel back and forth to Seattle for appointments, treatments, scans, and consultations. The physical toll has been overwhelming, but she has continued to fight with incredible strength and courage.

Recently, we received devastating news. Her doctors told us that the cancer is continuing to progress despite treatment and that her prognosis may be as little as a year. Our family is heartbroken, but we are not ready to give up.

Right now, my mom is in critical care at the hospital. She is receiving a morphine drip to help manage her pain and is facing some of the hardest days of her journey. Watching someone you love suffer is something no family is ever prepared for.

We are seeking help to pursue additional medical opinions and consultations with cancer specialists who may be able to offer treatment options that have not yet been explored. We want to make sure we have done everything possible for my mom and given her every opportunity available.

The financial burden of ongoing medical care, travel, specialist consultations, and related expenses has become overwhelming. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help our family continue fighting for my mom and exploring every possible option for her care.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping my mom in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family during this incredibly difficult time.

With gratitude,

[Your Name]

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