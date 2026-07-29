Cupcakes for a cause

Hi, I am a mother of six ages are twenty four twenty one seventeen sixteen twelve nine and I have two grandchildren.That are two years of age and nine months in where I live.There's absolutely really nothing for them to do.Well, the sun dry rotted my pool liner, and even though I work my tail off I can't afford to replace the liner.So i'm asking for help, whoever donates can get us the certificate for a free cupcake from amber southern cupcakes.