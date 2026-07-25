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Culinary Dream, High Hopes Await

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$500 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Orr

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amanda Orr

Culinary Dream, High Hopes Await

🌟👨‍🍳🚀 Hey there, food lovers and dreamers! 👋✨

Sometimes life throws us curveballs that are too big for just anyone to share. A few months ago, Bryce came down the stairs with some exciting news. Turns out, he'd been accepted into a summer program at The Culinary Institute of America in New York—a dream come true for him as this is the school he wants to attend after he graduates high school.

But here comes the twist: we live in Grants Pass, Oregon, and this opportunity is all the way across the country. It’s not just about the cost of tuition; it's also about plane tickets, housing, food... all those little extra expenses that add up faster than you can say "macarons." This summer program is like standing at the entrance of his culinary dreams and I want to do all that I can to make sure he gets to fulfill them. Every bit helps—whether it’s $5 or $100. Every contribution brings us one step closer to making this dream real for Bryce! Imagine being a part of something that could change the course of someone's life forever: helping an aspiring chef attend a prestigious culinary program is like planting seeds; you might not see the harvest immediately, but every seed planted has potential to grow. 🌱👨‍🍳 I’m sharing this with all my heart because it’s more than just about funding education for him, its about allowing him to be the best he can be and have a wonderful future. Your support isn't just changing lives; it’s reminding us that every small act can make an immense difference when we come together. Let’s prove to the world that hope is alive, passion beats ambition any day, and sometimes even a stranger thousands of miles away believes in your dreams as much as you do! 🚀❤️🍳 Every share counts—whether it's resharing this message or spreading the word among friends. Remember: every dollar brings us one step closer to making that dream come true for my son. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—you've made all the difference, even before we met in person at some grand event or gathering someday soon! ❤️

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