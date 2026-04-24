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Christ the King Church New Building Fund

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$13,450 USD

Fundraiser created byZach Frick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christ the King Church

Christ the King Church New Building Fund

My name is Michael Clary, and I planted Christ the King Church in the inner city of Cincinnati back in 2010. Since then, we've got a 15 year track record of faithful gospel ministry.

Christ the King Church is a conservative, reformed, baptist church, with a vision to help people know, love, and obey Jesus as Lord over all of life.

And our passion is to pass down a faithful Christian legacy to our children, our children’s children, and many generations beyond.

We’re known as a bible-preaching, Christ-exalting, truth-telling, boldly-prophetic church. We’re not embarrassed of a single verse of scripture.

As our church has grown, we’ve run out of room. Our sanctuary is full every Sunday, we use our basement for overflow seating, we have limited classroom space, and we’ve only got a handful of spaces in our parking lot.

Also, our church is geographically isolated in a neighborhood that makes it difficult to pursue our vision most effectively.

For the past seven years, we've been praying and looking for a new church building. Recently, a property has come available that would be perfect for us. It’s close enough to our current location to retain all our members, we could  more than double our Sunday worship capacity, quadruple our parking capacity, and have plenty of space for classes, our homeschool co-op, church offices, and so much more.

We believe this building would serve our congregation well for 100 years and beyond We also believe this is strategic. Churches that own suitable property are poised to unleash the gifts within the body of Christ for good.

So, we’re trying to raise the $1 million down payment we need to purchase this property. Most of this will be raised internally from our members and attenders. They are giving at an extraordinary level! I’ve asked every member to give a one-time donation of TWICE their annual tithe, and they're doing it! I’ve done this myself.

However, we're right on the edge of the financial capacity of our members. So we've decided to start this Give-Send-Go campaign to try to raise $100,000 from Christian friends who want to support bible-believing, growing, healthy churches like ours. You could help us purchase our new church home!

We expect God will provide for our needs, and would love for you to be a part of this. If you choose to support this project, you can be assured that your contribution will have a direct impact not only on our church and the community we serve, but will leave a faithful legacy for Christ for many generations.

If you’d like to hear more about our vision for a 100 year Christian legacy, you can watch my sermon about that here.

https://www.youtube.com/live/_X3H-rvX3lc?si=CzstUc1sTwwVK5Le&t=1625

Please consider helping us reach our Give-Send-Goal of raising $100,000! 

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