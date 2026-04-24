CTH TAKES OVER COLOMBIA





Fundraising Purpose – Connected to Heaven Mission Trip to Cartagena, Colombia July 20th 2026

Our mission team is preparing to travel to Cartagena, Colombia, to partner with Iglesia Gran Yo Soy in advancing the Kingdom of God. This mission trip is dedicated to strengthening and encouraging the local church through discipleship, biblical teaching, leadership development, and impartation of the Holy Spirit.

The purpose of this fundraiser is to raise financial support that will enable our team to serve the congregation by helping build up the church, equip believers, disciple leaders, and minister God's love to the people of Cartagena. Through this mission, we desire to see lives transformed, faith strengthened, and the body of Christ empowered to fulfill its God-given purpose.

Every donation is an investment in souls, discipleship, and the expansion of God's Kingdom. Together, we are answering the call to go into the nations, make disciples, and bring hope, healing, and the message of Jesus Christ to the people of Colombia.

"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations..." – Matthew 28:19

Will you partner with us to fulfill the great commission as we leave our families, children and jobs to do the work of the Lord and see people’s lives be transformed by the power and love of God