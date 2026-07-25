CSU PA Program Medical Mission Trip

Dear Family and Friends,

As many of you are aware, I am in Physician Assistant School at Charleston Southern University. I am excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to participate in a medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic from August 8–15, 2026, through the Charleston Southern University Physician Assistant Program in partnership with Sowers of the Kingdom.





Our team will be serving in the Samaná region, specifically Las Terrenas, where we will work alongside CSU faculty, local physicians, and other healthcare providers to care for individuals and families who have limited access to healthcare services. During the trip, we will help provide medical care, health education, medications, and counseling through mobile clinics and community outreach efforts.





As a Physician Assistant student, this experience is a meaningful opportunity to combine my passion for medicine with my faith. Beyond addressing physical health needs, our mission is to demonstrate Christ's love through compassionate service and build relationships within the community we serve.





The total cost of the trip is approximately $2,000, which covers airfare, lodging, meals, and transportation. I am currently seeking financial support to help make this mission possible. Any contribution, regardless of the amount, will directly assist with the expenses associated with this trip and help our team provide care to those in need.

If you feel led to support me financially or through prayer, I would be deeply grateful. Your generosity will not only help me participate in this mission but will also contribute to the work being done to improve the health and well-being of the people we serve in the Dominican Republic.





Thank you for your consideration, encouragement, and prayers as I prepare for this opportunity to serve others through medicine and faith.