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Christmas Story Tree SD

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$12,800 USD

Fundraiser created bySteven Rarick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christmas Story Tree SD

Christmas Story Tree SD

For 40 years, the Christmas Story Tree has been one of San Diego’s most cherished Christmas traditions — a glowing beacon of hope at the heart of Balboa Park’s December Nights festival.


Every year, during the city’s largest free holiday celebration, a majestic tree stands on the stage of the historic Spreckels Organ Pavilion. As the lights dim and the crowd falls silent, the tree slowly opens to reveal the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus Christ — told through powerful Christmas hymns and carols, live narration, and breathtaking “still” dramatic scenes that bring the nativity story to life right before your eyes.


This is not just a show.

It is the Greatest Story Ever Told, proclaimed in song and drama to more than 300,000 people who walk through Balboa Park each December — families, neighbors, tourists, and many who may never hear the Gospel anywhere else. For four decades, believers from churches all across San Diego have come together as one choir and orchestra to share the good news of a Savior born in Bethlehem.


The Christmas Story Tree SD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to keeping this tradition alive and free for everyone. But costs continue to climb — professional sound and lighting, staging, costumes, music, insurance, and volunteer coordination all add up.


That’s why we’re reaching out to you today.


Your tax-deductible gift will directly help us:

  1. Produce an even more beautiful and impactful presentation for December Nights 2026
  2. Equip our choir, orchestra, and dozens of volunteers
  3. Cover rising production expenses so the Tree can continue shining bright
  4. Share the hope of Jesus with hundreds of thousands of hearts once again


Whether you give $25, $50, $100, $500 — or any amount the Lord puts on your heart — you become part of a 40-year legacy of light in one of America’s most beautiful cities.


This Christmas, thousands will once again hear the angel’s words:

“Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)


Will you help us keep that message alive?

Together, let’s make sure the Christmas Story Tree continues to tell the Greatest Story Ever Told for another generation.

Thank you for standing with us in faith and generosity.

May the Lord bless you richly this Christmas season.


— The Christmas Story Tree SD Team

(A 501(c)(3) nonprofit | storytreesd@gmail.com)


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