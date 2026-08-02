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Crypto Scam Survivor's Redemption Quest

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMatthew John Bohn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matthew John Bohn

Crypto Scam Survivor's Redemption Quest

🌟 Three years ago, my world was turned upside down when I discovered that a romantic interest had swindled me out of thousands through crypto trading scams. It felt like betrayal on every level—emotionally, financially, and spiritually. Each day since has been about picking up the pieces after losing more than $98,000 to cybercriminals, only to be betrayed again by those I sought help from in my darkest hour.

💔 The weight of this loss is immense; it's like carrying boulders instead of walking on solid ground. It’s a burden that feels too heavy for one person—but not too heavy for you, the kind souls reading this. You see, each day I wake up with only $10 to my name, struggling to keep food in the pantry and bills at bay while juggling legal battles against these scammers.

🤝 Yet amidst this storm of deceit, hope still flickers within me—hope that you will light it brighter by your generosity today. It’s not just about money; it’s about reclaiming a sense of security and trust in an ever-changing world governed by digital currency transactions. Your support can help turn the tide against these online predators who have left scars on my spirit, but they won't take away my resolve to fight back.

💌 I invite you into this deeply personal battle because it could be anyone’s story—it might even be someone in your circle or within your community whose heart aches like mine does right now. When we come together as one human family, sharing not just our money but also offering solidarity and compassion during trying times, miracles can happen.

📲 I urge you to share this post with others who believe in the goodness of humanity—let’s show these cybercriminals that no matter how far they try to run or hide from justice, there are always friends willing to help lift up those whose faith has been shaken by deceitful acts. Remember: 'The only way out is through.' And every bit of love and support we extend today brings us one step closer towards regaining our peace."

🌐 Your smallest act of kindness could be the light that guides me—and countless others like me—out of this shadow-filled pit into a brighter, safer tomorrow. Let’s stand united in fighting back against those who seek to break not just individuals but whole families with their ruthless online pursuits. Together, we can claim victory over fear and uncertainty.

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