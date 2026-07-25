Cry for help - To save our family home

Our family is asking for your kindness and support during one of the hardest times of our lives.

Many years ago, my mother borrowed ₱100,000 from a lending company using our family home as collateral. The loan was shared with another person, but after she passed away, her husband refused to continue paying because the interest had become so high. My mother continued paying her share whenever she could, hoping the other party would eventually help, but that never happened.

To save our home from foreclosure, my mother later sought help from a private financier. Unfortunately, the monthly interest only pushed us deeper into debt. When we could no longer keep up with the payments, she was forced to take out another loan from a rural bank to redeem the property again.

Today, we are overwhelmed. Our rental properties have already been mortgaged, and we have no more assets to rely on. We tried to sell our house, but it remains unfinished—it has no paint, and the third floor still has no roof—making it difficult to find a buyer. We have exhausted every option we know.

I have also been diagnosed with a mental illness, and the constant fear of losing our home has made it difficult for me to move forward and maintain stable employment. Every day, I worry about what will happen to our family.

Our remaining bank debt is around ₱2 million, and we are now at risk of losing the only home we have.

If you are able to help in any amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would also be a great help.





PS.

The photo on my header is our house. On the right side is where we live on the left side is also our property rooms for rent. They occupants pay no rent because my parents owe them money. It's call "sangla tira" in Tagalog.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support give us hope during this difficult time.