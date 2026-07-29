Cruz and her boys

This page has been set up to help Arlene Cruz, and 6 her boys, navigate through life after the loss of a husband, and father. Everyone here knows that Cruz is the first one to help everybody, with whatever is needed. She is a selfless human being. She goes above and beyond for everyone. She's an incredible single mom, working while raising six kids on her own, all while going back to school for her bachelor's degree, (which she will receive next week).

If Cruz ever helped you, loved you, cared for you, laughed, cried, or worked with you, this is your chance to return the favor. She's always been there for us. Now it's our chance to be there for her, and her boys.

Thank you my friends,

Kacey Dembkoski