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Our Journey To You

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$1,300 USD

Fundraiser created byNiamh Crutchfield

Fundraiser funds will be received by Niamh Crutchfield

Our Journey To You

As we embark on our journey towards adoption, it hasn't been without its challenges. Each form we fill out feels like a puzzle piece fitting into the bigger picture of our lives becoming forever intertwined with another little soul who needs love and security. It's tough; there are papers to file, home studies to complete, endless background checks—the tasks are overwhelming!

But amidst all this red tape, one thing remains crystal clear: the child we hope to adopt is out there, somewhere in need of a family who will love them unconditionally.

That's why we're here—reaching out to you, friends and loved ones, hoping for your support in helping us achieve this dream of ours. We believe in miracles; we believe in the power of love over hardship. Your donation isn’t just money towards adoption fees; it's a bridge building hope where there once was despair!

Imagine the smile on that child's face when they step into their forever home, knowing someone somewhere in the world believes in them and supports this leap of faith. That could be your kindness at work—a beacon shining through the fog to light up a tiny human’s life!

So let us take you on this journey with us; share our story if it moves you, donate if you can spare even the smallest amount, and spread the word. Every dollar counts in building more than just walls—it builds safety, security, and a forever family for someone out there who needs all three.

To every single one of you who reads this today, thank you from the bottom of our hearts—because with each share or donation, we are getting closer to that little face lighting up in joy because they finally have found their home and we have found our missing piece! 🤍 #AdoptionHope #BuildingABeautifulFuture

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