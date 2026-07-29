Crucified in a Cult and need Resurrection

Help me. I’m trapped in a cult. They are actively threatening me with violence. The sins currently being committed against me by this cult are so heavy that the only comparison is being Nailed to the Cross. The thing is, this cult used to be a high religion filled with the blessings of Spirit. In fact, I considered it the best religion in the world. I still believe that the divine beings who started it are good, and in the Heavenly realms, they are crestfallen by its present condition on Earth. To understand Crucifixion is to perceive the wonderful and the horrible in the same instance. Jesus was God being tortured. I am merely someone who has remained dedicated to God when people around me have turned to evil.





The cult is called Self-Realization Fellowship.





At our regional center, we spent years together meditating and listening to the words of scripture on Sundays. We had fellowship gatherings, we ate together, we served together, and we played devotional music together. It is impossible to explain the sanctity of the special services we have at certain days on our calendar, when we kneel before the divine beings in devotion, who came to Earth to help guide our souls to God.





Our center was led by a council elected by the membership each year according to the rules of our religion. But some of the people at the center and at the headquarters of the organization became corrupt. People at headquarters plotted with our corrupt treasurer to seize power away from the membership, so that they could control every minute detail and decision. Because I expressed my opposition to this in writing, and tried to encourage fellow members to do the same, they crucified me. They immediately threatened me that if I return to the center, they will have the police come and forcibly remove me from the meditation seat to take me to jail.





I have an active position of service there. They removed me from the email list for the service team, and all the membership emails—just like in 1984.





This is the level of evil I am up against. These people are no different than the ones in control of the Catholic Church 500 years ago—you know, when they were burning people at the stake.





And they dare to don the orange garb of the Swamis, who are supposed to have renounced all material desires.





Most people are too afraid to say anything.





I think a lot more people are being threatened. I think that some perverse evils are going on behind the scenes in this cult. By the Grace of God, my strength to stand up and sue may help to expose all of it—and free people who are trapped.





I am the 1 person in at least a hundred thousand people who is willing to stand up to them. I have been in this religion since birth. I want your help.





If I had one dollar for every person in SRF in the world who chooses to remain silent or is complicit with their crimes, then I would have enough money to pay the best lawyers and not have to be concerned with personal and health expenses throughout this ordeal, whose duration is unknown.





People worked behind the scenes for decades with deep sincerity to give me the special religion I received—before worldly men dismantled it for their own devices.





To any Christian reading this, I hope it encourages you to reflect that people died so that you can have the religious freedom you have today.





The generosity you share through prayer will be greatly exalted, for this is the gift of life—spiritual life, and without Spirit, no life is possible.





♥♡