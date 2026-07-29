My mother,Peggy Standifer, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother (Nanny), sister, daughter, and friend. She was so funny and loved to say that she was “the Queen” of our family and she truly was, She battled breast cancer not once but twice in her life. She was an absolute warrior and fought that terrible disease along with other health issues with all she had. Her battle ended with a complete healing and victory in Christ on February 18, 2026. After her first battle with cancer she lost her beautiful hair and it never came back. Peggy loved getting a new wig, but boy were they expensive! Peggy never liked spending money on herself and her family would have to talk her into getting a new one and she would eventually acquiesce. We loved her so much and knew how much confidence a new wig always gave her, so we’ve created Peggy’s Crowns of Courage in her memory. We have been grieving her so hard and wanted to do something to honor her memory. Our Peggy loved to help people on a tangible level and loved making people happy. They say that grief is love with no place to go, so we are creating a place for our love of Peggy to go and we hope you will want to join this journey with our family. If you feel led please donate and if you know a woman or girl in need of a wig (for any medical reason) please send us their information! I, Stacey Cobbett, will receive the donation and pay for a wig through our wonderful wig shop in Morristown, TN. We have found a wonderful young mother with cancer in need of a wig to receive this benefit. She would like to remain anonymous. We can’t wait to bless her! Thank you!