It’s All About the Cross Ministries

Saginaw County Jail and Community

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<!--[endif]--> We are a ministry that serves inmates at Saginaw County Jail. Our goal is to give them hope and peace that comes from having a relationship with Jesus. Additionally, we assist them as they transition back to their families and the difficult world they came from.

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<!--[endif]--> <!--[if !supportLists]-->A. <!--[endif]-->Saginaw County Jail <!--[if !supportLists]-->1. <!--[endif]-->They can house up to 515 inmates on any given day. <!--[if !supportLists]-->2. <!--[endif]-->10,000 inmates are booked into the jail each year. <!--[if !supportLists]-->3. <!--[endif]-->What is Jail Ministry? <!--[if !supportLists]-->a. <!--[endif]-->Leading church services <!--[if !supportLists]-->b. <!--[endif]-->Leading personal and group Bible studies <!--[if !supportLists]-->c. <!--[endif]-->Distributing Bibles <!--[if !supportLists]-->d. <!--[endif]-->Leading self-improvement classes <!--[if !supportLists]-->e. <!--[endif]-->Providing inspirational books and literature to encourage growing their faith <!--[if !supportLists]-->f. <!--[endif]-->Providing Christian mentoring <!--[if !supportLists]-->g. <!--[endif]-->Providing self-study Bible courses <!--[if !supportLists]--> B. Transitioning into the Community <!--[if !supportLists]-->1. <!--[endif]-->Provide transition tools to help them return to outside world. <!--[if !supportLists]-->2. <!--[endif]-->Provide weekly meeting and fellowship. <!--[if !supportLists]-->3. <!--[endif]-->Offer restoration services, and mentoring.

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<!--[endif]--> We are supported with volunteers from many community churches. This support is critical to our success. Additionally, we are supported financially by organizations, churches, businesses and individuals.

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