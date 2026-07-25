Please consider donating to our organization as we build our small school library, purchase engaging hands-on materials for our students to make real world connections, and eventually allow for our school to offer scholarships to families in need of educational assistance!





We are a brand new Christian hybrid homeschool opportunity in the small Texas town of Stockdale! We serve children and families from Pre-K to 8th grade. At Crosskey Christian Academy we are committed to raising up strong Christian leaders within our community. Alongside parents, we take a multi-faceted approach to imparting the Lord's wisdom in becoming lifelong learners by providing a firm foundation, both spiritually and scholastically. We are a non-profit organization that will be providing a Christian worldview education to our town and surrounding counties, with a deep conviction that we are hearers and doers of Christ's Word. We are committed to education because we believe that such education glorifies God.