Hello,

I'm Jeffrey, a Christian musician and artist. I've recently, within the past year had a deep longing be involved in radio broadcasting, specifically Christian rock music that ranges from the past to the present hits. My son previously was a DJ at one of our local FM stations, the playlist was pretty much all secular. There was some talk from the station owners about selling. I thought, this could be an opportunity to spread the gospel and great Christian rock to our area, Columbus County in North Carolina. The station owners have since decided not to sell. Recently I discovered Live365 and signed up. I got the level 3 package and the tunein add on. This level offers an app which can be downloaded from the Google Play store once all the requirements are met. I've purchased all the music up to this moment and I'm adding great music to the station daily. Cross Over Radio has some of the best music most have never heard. I'm planning on playing sermon teachings from 12:00am-6:00am and establish structured programing. The station is up and running now. Check out Cross Over Radio on Live365. The best is yet to come.

Thank you for your support!

Jeffrey McCormick

Station Mgr. for Cross Over Radio



