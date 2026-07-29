Crohns Disease Warrior

My name is Alexis, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But right now, I’m at a point where I truly cannot do this alone anymore.





For years, I’ve been battling severe health issues, including Crohn’s disease and ongoing medical complications that have completely changed my life. What most people don’t see are the endless doctor appointments, hospital visits, procedures, medications, pain, exhaustion, and uncertainty that come with chronic illness every single day. Some days, even basic tasks feel impossible.





Because of my health, I’ve struggled to keep steady work and provide the kind of stability I desperately want for myself and my daughter. She is five years old and the absolute light of my life. Everything I do is for her. She deserves a mom who can focus on healing instead of constantly worrying about how we’re going to make it through the next week financially.





Living with chronic illness doesn’t just affect your body — it affects every part of your life. The stress of medical bills, prescriptions, transportation, daily living expenses, and trying to survive while being too sick to consistently work has become overwhelming. I’ve tried to push through for as long as I could, but I’ve reached a point where I need support from others who are willing to help us stay afloat while I continue fighting for my health.





Any donation, no matter how small, would go toward:

• Medical expenses and treatments

• Prescription costs

• Rent and utilities

• Food and essentials for my daughter and me

• Transportation to appointments

• Basic daily living expenses while I’m unable to work consistently





If you can’t donate, even sharing this means more than you know. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for caring, and for helping me keep going during one of the hardest chapters of my life.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you. 🤍

Please don’t be afraid to submit prayer request me and my baby we believe in that we love Jesus