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Please Support Our Medical Treatment - 2026 Wish

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$3,206 USD

Fundraiser created byNaomi Kinley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Naomi Kinley

Please Support Our Medical Treatment - 2026 Wish

Greetings from Florida! 

Thank you for taking the time to visit our page. Sharing this personal, life-altering story isn’t easy—but if it speaks to you, even a small contribution can make an enormous difference. Please consider donating, sharing our story, and keeping us in your prayers. Thank you for reflecting God’s love and light. 


Our Story 


My sweet, retired, widowed mom and I are both facing serious, chronic, progressive, and incurable medical conditions—some diagnosed, others still under evaluation. I have a Brain Trauma/TBI, Multiple Sclerosis, and I’m working with an NIH specialist to evaluate a rare, complex, life-shortening genetic illness called CADASIL, which causes memory decline, mini-strokes, and debilitating fatigue. I’ve also faced Cerebral Contusions, a Borderline Tumor, and ongoing Autoimmune and Respiratory Conditions. 

These illnesses have dramatically changed my life—physically, cognitively, and emotionally—and managing them has been grueling, expensive, and exhausting. 

My mom is battling Advanced Parkinson’s Disease, which affects her mobility, mood, and memory. She also lives with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Spinal Stenosis, and Chronic Pain. 

After years of faithfully serving others, she now faces an unexpected, early health decline, as I might. She has endured a hospital stay for UTI and Sepsis, received in-home skilled nursing, and continues with PT, OT, and Speech Therapy.

Many of our treatments, therapies, medications, and evaluations are only partially covered by insurance, leaving us with significant out-of-pocket costs. 


Why We’re Fundraising 


I am my mom’s primary caregiver and temporarily stepped away from my career in executive education to focus on our care. I now work part-time as a contract consultant without company insurance or benefits, and this project ends soon. Between medical bills, daily living costs, and the rising cost of living, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Sharing this is humbling—but our need is urgent, and I believe God provides through community. 


How Your Support Will Help 


Medical & Holistic Care: 

Specialized treatments, medications,, biofeedback, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and in home health. 

Living Expenses: 

Mortgage, utilities, groceries, transportation, and basic support while we focus on healing. 

Therapies & Equipment

Physical therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, brain scans, deep brain stimulation, and medical equipment. 


About Us 


My mom has always been a giver—a servant leader, mentor, and small business owner who has helped countless people. She raised me and my sister as a young widow and showed us what resilience, faith, and love truly look like. 

I’ve also tried to live generously, supporting others through mentorship, travel, charity, and missions. If God allows, I hope to continue paying it forward. 


Your Impact 


Every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to peace and recovery. If you’re unable to give right now, sharing our page is just as meaningful. I can provide medical documentation or invoices if needed, or connect via video call. Your support reminds us that we are not alone. 


A Thank You From Me 


As a small way to say thank you, I’ve saved air mileage and hotel points that I may be able to transfer to supporters. I’d also love to offer sunny accommodations, home-cooked meals, a guided tour, or even career counseling once we’re back on our feet. This support is more than financial—it is hope and love in action. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. 

With gratitude, 

Naomi

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