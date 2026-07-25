Update ***Manuela family***

Update July 16

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear Manuela. We thank everyone for your continued thoughts and prayers during this time. We are also very thankful for all the donations. It helped greatly while we have been travelling back and forth to the hospital.

Funeral announcement will be made soon.









Manuella walked in the Portage hospital a month ago and between wait times, trying to let specialists know the severity of Manu’s status, and was forced to sit and wait for ridiculous amount of time for “emergency” MRIs and repeat MRI’s.

She was sent to Winnipeg today, to receive urgent care.