Critical personal hardship

Hello, my name is Shanna, and I’m reaching out for support during a very challenging time for my family. As a single mother doing my best to provide for my daughter's Jasmine and Sophie, I have hit a point where I can no longer manage these burdens alone.Life has hit us hard recently. Due to unexpected car repairs and rising living costs,not working due to taking care of my very ill mother, we are on the verge of loosing everything. Your donations will go directly toward:Stability: Ensuring our rent and utilities are paid so Sophie Jasmine, and I have a secure place to stay.Essentials: Helping with grocery costs and school supplies as we navigate these waters.Transportation: Managing vehicle maintenance so I can continue to procide for my family. A donation of any amount will make a life-changing difference for us. If you aren't able to donate, simply sharing this link with your network would mean the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and understanding. It is emotionally exhausting to be at this limit, and I’m doing everything I can to improve our situation, but it isn't something that can be fixed overnight