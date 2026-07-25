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Critical MRI & ALS Evaluation

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrea Delph

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrea Delph

Critical MRI & ALS Evaluation

This is very humbling and embarrassing for me to write. I’ve never done anything like this before and never thought we’d be in this position, but here we are.

Over the past couple of years, my husband Jason has been battling serious medical issues that have kept him out of work. Medical bills have steadily drained our savings. With only half of his pay coming in through short-term disability and my income as our sole other resource, we’ve been struggling to stay afloat.Our insurance has a very high deductible, so every MRI, EMG, and specialist test has come directly out of our pocket. Jason now needs another MRI that we simply cannot afford right now. He has also been referred to a neurologist to rule out ALS. Sadly, Jason has already lost five family members — cousins, great-aunts, and uncles — to this devastating disease.The process is moving slowly. The neurologist is still reviewing records to decide whether to accept the referral from the orthopedic spine specialist. Even after acceptance, the earliest appointment is likely 3–4 months away. Meanwhile, Jason’s employer will not allow him to return to work until he is cleared by the neurologist.

We are doing everything we can to cover our monthly bills, but this upcoming MRI and the long wait for answers have left us in a very difficult spot. Any financial help toward the MRI and related medical costs would mean the world to us. If you’re unable to give, prayers for Jason’s health, strength for our family, and a faster path to answers would be deeply appreciated.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for even reading our story. We are so sorry to have to ask.









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