Crisis Relief and Bills for Cameron Family

Our Family Crisis Support Fund





On May 4 of this year, my beloved husband passed away unexpectedly. Our family is completely devastated by this sudden loss. I am now navigating this heartbreak as a single mother to our two youngest children, ages 11 and 19.





Because my husband handled our finances and was our primary support, his passing leaves us with $0 in household income. We are currently waiting for Social Security survivor benefits to process, a transition that can take several months.





In addition to our basic bills, I am working hard to get my 19-year-old son formally tested and evaluated for autism. Navigating his upcoming medical diagnosis as a single parent without an income is an incredibly heavy burden.





We have set our goal to help keep our family afloat during this critical time. These funds will go directly toward paying my husband's cremation costs (as well as other funeral home expenses), keeping our housing, electricity, water, and phone bills paid, and covering the medical or travel costs needed for my son's autism evaluation. It will also help provide basic daily necessities, gas, and groceries while our state benefits are pending.





Any financial donation, share of this link, or prayers for our family means the world to us right now. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support during our time of need.