Refuge & Hope The Cambodia Border Crisis

Refuge and Hope: Answering the Call at Cambodia's Border

Thousands of Cambodian families are fleeing around the Thai border, escaping escalating conflict and seeking safety for their children. They're arriving with nothing—no shelter, no food, no resources—and critically, no network to help them survive this crisis.





These families need a crowd. They need hope. They need help now.





GiveSendGo Charities is mobilizing emergency resources to provide life-saving aid to displaced Cambodians at the Thai border. Through our zero-fee Crisis Relief model, 100% of your donation flows directly to families in desperate need—delivering shelter, food, medical care, and the hope of Jesus in their darkest hour.





The Urgent Need:





Families arriving with only the clothes on their backs

Children without adequate shelter, food, or clean water

Medical emergencies going untreated

Trauma and fear as families face an uncertain future





Your Gift Provides:





Emergency shelter and sleeping materials for displaced families

Food and clean water for children and vulnerable adults

Medical supplies and basic healthcare

Practical support delivered with compassion and the hope of the Gospel





100% Direct Impact - Zero Fees - Every single dollar you give reaches families at the border. No overhead. No administrative costs. Just immediate, life-saving help for people who have lost everything.





This is GiveSendGo Charities and the Giver Army in action. We are a crowd for the crowdless—mobilizing resources when crisis strikes, and hope is needed most. These families don't have networks to rally around them. But they have us.





Join us in sharing the hope of Jesus through generosity. Lives are depending on it.





Give now. Give hope. Be the crowd they desperately need.





Displaced residents rest at a temporary camp in Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province on December 14, 2025. Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP/Getty Images