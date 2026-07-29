Crezyl Bowling medical campaign

My daughter in law Crezyl will be out of work 8-12 weeks. The medical bills alone and not working, also being a single mom, will be a financial burden. Any help is deeply appreciated at this time as she is in the healing and recovery process. Crezyl will have a second surgery to reverse her ostomy in 6-12 weeks. Please lift her up in prayer for a successful quick healing and recovery. Thank you❤️🙏🏻❤️

Written by my daughter in law Crezyl Bowling.From August 2025 until now… it has been a long, painful, and uncertain journey.





So many ER visits. Countless blood draws and lab tests. A surgery that was canceled because the risk was too high and there was fear I might not make it through. So many prayers, tears, and moments of holding on by faith alone.





But today… we finally received the results.





To God be all the glory—everything is benign.





Through every delay, every setback, and every moment of fear, God was still in control. He never left me, never failed me, and carried me through it all.





For those who didn’t know, it has been one week since I underwent a full hysterectomy and colectomy surgery. During the surgery, my oncologist also had to remove part of my colon because the mass had spread there. What was expected to be a 4-hour procedure turned into nearly 8 hours.





I am incredibly grateful for the large medical team that took care of me that day, for my surgeons, and most especially for my Lord God who never left my side.





The pain from both the hysterectomy and the ileostomy has been intense, but I trust that it will get better with time.





Thank you so much to everyone who has been praying for me. To my Jenkins Memorial Church Pasadena family for the heartfelt messages, letters, cards and prayers, to Karen for helping with Vlad’s rides to school, to Ms. Judy Wright and my MIL Patti Anness, and to my mom Ping—who feels helpless being thousands of miles away.





To my son Vlad, who has been strong and responsible at home, taking care of himself—and to Walter, who has been by my side since day one of this journey and never walked away—thank you.





I know this will be a long road to healing—mentally, emotionally, and financially—but spiritually, my faith remains unshaken.





I humbly ask that you continue to keep me in your prayers for healing and a full recovery.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart.





God has been so faithful through this journey, and I truly believe He is working through each and every one of you—through your prayers, your love, and your willingness to help. ❤️













Thank you for continuing to lift me up in prayer. God bless you all. ✨



