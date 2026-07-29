Crematory for Sherman Rose

The family sadly regret to inform you all on the passing of our beloved Sherman “Teddy” Rose. We are completely heartbroken by the sudden and devastating news Teddy was a kind, and deeply loved friend who brought immense joy to everyone around him. We are completely unprepared for this tremendous loss and the financial burden that comes with it. As his aunt Sandra and husband Greg we are starting this fund to support bringing him home ( Mississippi). All funds raised will go directly toward Teddy ‘s funeral arrangements, memorial services. Our goal is to give him the beautiful, meaningful send-off that he truly deserves. If you are able to contribute, any amount—no matter how small—will make a significant difference for our family during this painful time. If you cannot donate, we completely understand, and we ask that you please consider sharing this link with others and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support.



