I feel anwful even asking for help with this, but this past Monday July 6th I had to put my dog of 11yrs down. This was very unexpected and is unfortunately costing me more money than I have at the moment. I spent all I had just for the emergency visit and euthanasia and now it is going to cost me $400 to have him cremated or I have to go and pick him up. I can’t even bear the thought of doing that. He was my best boy and we love him more than anything in the world and I can’t stand the thought knowing that he is still there because I don’t have the money to bring him home. If anyone can help I will be eternally grateful.