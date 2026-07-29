Cremation cost for my mother

My mothers name is Denise and she’s the strongest lady I’ve ever known. It was in early 2020 she received her diagnosis for breast cancer. She’s fought every step of the way while caring for all of us around her. About two months ago we received the worst news that the cancer was now all over her back and she’d have to start chemo instead of taking the pills still.

On the morning of the 16th she had a severe stroke affecting multiple parts of her brain. Initially we were getting hope despite what the doctors were saying. But the cancer is too far gone and with her stroke she would never be a candidate for chemo.





Yesterday morning i started her on comfort care and beginning the process for all what comes next. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time for me financially. I used all my savings for a down payment for a vehicle. I do not need a lot. I can buy a nice urn for her down the road. With her income now leaving our household with her i won’t be able to afford the 1200 anytime soon and these jokers won’t do payment plans with me.





Any help given would be greatly appreciated and received. thank you for your time

-J North