Cremation and Cemetery Funds Needed

My brother, Juan Manuel Torrealba—known as Swift—was just 45 years young. He was a son, a beloved brother, and a father to 10 young adults. Juan battled addiction, sickness, and homelessness, but he never lost his faith in God. KTLA published an article about him, which is how we learned he was in the hospital. We are so grateful to the staff at Los Angeles General Hospital who worked tirelessly to fight the infection in his blood and other medical issues he faced. Ultimately, the damage from the infection and his health challenges was too much, and Juan was not able to overcome it.





It has been a difficult road for my brother. After having his leg amputated, he struggled with depression, and we faced many challenges trying to find a place that would accept him as a disabled man. Because of his addiction, many of us who loved him could not have him with us. No one ever expects their loved one to end up on the streets. I believe his death was not in vain, and we trust he is resting now, with hope that others will find healing and restoration. Juan was very loved and left us too soon.





We were not prepared for this sudden loss, and any help towards his cremation and his cemetery placement would mean so much to our family. Thank you for taking the time to read, share, and donate to his final resting place and services.