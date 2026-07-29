On July 28, our 11-year-old son, Creed, was involved in a devastating scooter accident. He was rushed by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in Waxahachie, where a CT scan revealed a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

Because of the severity of his injuries, Creed was airlifted to Children's Medical Center Dallas. The medical helicopter—an expense not covered by insurance—was the fastest way to get him the lifesaving care he needed.

Shortly after arriving, Creed underwent emergency brain surgery. After four long hours, the surgery was successful, and he was transferred to the ICU, where he continues to fight every day. We are incredibly grateful for the skilled doctors, nurses, first responders, and everyone whose quick actions helped save our boy's life.

While we are thankful for this miracle, Creed's journey is far from over. He faces a long road to recovery that will include ongoing medical care, rehabilitation, and time for our family to be by his side every step of the way.

If you feel led to help, your donations will go toward medical expenses, the care flight, rehabilitation costs, and other unexpected expenses our family will face during Creed's recovery. If you're unable to give financially, we ask that you please keep Creed in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, prayers, generosity, and support.





#CreedStrong