Creative Icons TV Show

All donations are welcome, no matter how small. We believe God will honor every giver and multiply each gift. Here are some suggested DONATION LEVELS with their corresponding thank you gifts:





$25+ GIFT = T-Shirt

$200+ GIFT = Paperback Study Guide* AND a tee-shirt

$500+ GIFT = Special Edition Spiral Bound Study Guide* + up to 6 Paperback Bible Study Guides* + a tee-shirt + name in credits of episode 5

*Study guides include links to watch all the episodes





We are so close to our funding goals. Please consider partnering with us for the following production needs to complete SEASON ONE:

$1,000 - P & A SPONSOR (10 of 10 available)

$5,000 - SHOW SEGMENT SPONSOR (8 of 24 available)

$10,000 - FEATURED INTERVIEW SPONSOR (4 of 12 available)

$30,000 - EPISODE SPONSOR (2 or 6 available) Executive Producer Credit for Episode 5 or 6



























