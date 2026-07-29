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Creative and Talented Youth in Art and Culture Pr

GoalKES 500,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created bycalleb otieno

Creative and Talented Youth in Art and Culture Pr

Art, social change, and youth have a symbiotic relationship. Engaging youth in the Arts has been proven to promote positive, powerful social change in countless art forms, including dance, music, graffiti art, and more. Young people are thus positioned to change the world in meaningful ways through the Arts.


We aim to empower the youth of Kenya through innovative art and culture platforms. Young people often find themselves at a crossroads, seeking avenues for self-expression and personal development. This initiative recognizes the potential of art and culture as powerful tools for social change, personal growth, and community engagement.

The year long, after school arts empowerment program will focus on arts education at its core and include social impact programming to culminate with the Youth Arts Festival, an all-day inter school showcase of the arts education and the social impact sensitization deliverables covered in the program in November 2026


With social change being a key component of the overall program, partners from civil society and the non-profit sector will also be brought onboard to deliver modules

that focus on civic identity, address community needs, tackle social exclusion, possess

educational value, promote social change, and encourage economic development.


To achieve our objectives, we propose a series of activities and programs designed to engage youth in meaningful ways. First, we will organize workshops led by experienced artists in various fields such as painting, music, dance, theater, and digital media. These workshops will provide hands-on experience and allow participants to learn new skills while expressing themselves creatively.

In addition to workshops, we will establish mentorship programs that connect young artists with established professionals in their fields. This one-on-one guidance will help participants navigate their artistic journeys while receiving valuable insights into the industry. Furthermore, we plan to host community events such as art exhibitions, performances, and cultural festivals that showcase the talents of our participants.

We are seeking to partner with forward thinking organisations that recognise the critical importance of strengthening and building resilient communities.

Working with us means positioning your organisation as one that possesses a dynamic sense of corporate social responsibility, a supporter of the arts and a champion of youth development.

We take this opportunity to invite you as a sponsor, contributor, collaborator, facilitator or in any way to support our efforts to provide an holistic platform for creative capacity building in youth to promote social change through the arts and build

linkages with the wider world.


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