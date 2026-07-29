Creating Music to Spread the Love and Hope of God

Hey everyone!





My name is Mike Corbin.





Ever since I was a little kid I've loved playing, creating, and writing music. As I grew older, I fell in love with God and found a deeper purpose and calling for the gifts and passions He's placed in me.





I have spent the last 10 years serving Him where He's called me to be, mostly as a Worship Leader in a local church, but also now as an Assistant Pastor . My love for writing and creating has only grown over the past decade.





It has only been over the past couple of years that I felt led to start recording and sharing my music to anyone who would listen, in order to spread the Gospel. With public support and God's favor, I had been blessed in a recent past campaign to successfully raise enough money in order to professionally record some of my original Worship songs and spread them on platforms and radio stations.





FIND MY STUFF HERE - https://linktr.ee/mike.corbin4040





I am humbled to say that these songs were well received and even topped some Christian Music charts. The encouragement and feedback was extremely encouraging and overwhelming.

My current goal now , is not for a time-urgent strong campaign, but to just continue doing what I feel is my calling. Simply put:





To honor God and bless others using the gifts and time He's given me.





What is this money for?





Just as with the last fundraiser, the entirety of the money collected here will go towards professionally recording and sharing original worship songs in order to spread God's love and His hope to people who need it.





If you feel led to bless and be a part of this journey, here's a couple ways you can be a part of it:





PRAYER - Pray for the success of this fundraiser and its goal - to share Jesus with others and draw people to Him.

ENCOURAGEMENT - I'd love to hear from you, especially if this music has impacted you in any way!

DONATING - In any way or form to this fundraiser.

SHARE THE MISSION - Please share with others who you believe would either want to donate or need to hear the messages in any of the songs.





Thank you for your support. I pray blessings over you, and thank God for each and every one of you.



