Creating an adventure dream for Zoe

Zoe is 7 years old. Traveling is difficult and very stressful. She requires refrigeration for her medical supplies and a clean environment so I can prepare her IV medications nightly. It would be a dream to be able to have an RV which would allow us to visit family more and explore more with Zoe and allow her to experience nature more. Would I prefer to tent camp? Heck yes! In fact I prefer it and honestly Zoe would prefer it also! We were recently able to stay at a cabin at a KOA close to home but that is not always an option so me and Zoe don’t get to go anywhere for the most part. Staying with relatives it difficult because space is limited and we come with a lot of supplies! Since she’s been born we have been able to take a couple small trips and visit family a handful of times. There should be a link for more information about Zoe via the CaringBridge website. Thank you for any donations and thank you for reading this.