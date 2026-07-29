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Creating a dream

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byBradley Gill

Creating a dream

“Now faith is the assurance of what we hope for and the certainty of what we do not see. - Hebrews 11:1”


I was sitting in my bed one night, feeling completely alone and utterly devoid of life and joy. I had been struggling with what it meant to live out a full life and I decided to stare up at the ceiling and think about my family. My family had been there for me when I needed it and I noticed that my cousin had been devoid of that feeling because of her family circumstances and I wanted to in that moment comfort her from that feeling of isolation just as I was feeling in that moment and I asked God what would be a worthy venture to reach more kids like my cousin who are amazingly intelligent but do not have the greatest of communication because of their circumstances around them?


The answer I recieved was life changing


Build a school for prodigies


In that moment I knew it had to happen somehow, I didn’t know when or how but I knew I wanted to follow this dream and purpose. Ever since then I have been devoted to designing and meeting people to make it a reality and along the way I found a program called PSI Seminars that I think is the key to truly uncovering how I can achieve my dream to it’s fullest potential. PSI Seminars is a personal development company that is founded on Christian values and they have already helped me to see how my faith in God and my dream as a college student (attending Bethel University in St. Paul MN) can be possible and achievable through continued learning and consistent effort. Right now, I am unable to continue my dream because I have hit a financial roadblock but I have so much faith in what God is doing in my life and others through me that I am imagining a classroom full of attentive, smiling, intelligent, kids that feel loved and are such amazing communicators with each other and can leave my school feeling confident in themselves and in the skills I have helped develop within them because of the work I am putting in right now as a recent 20 year old kid.


Dreams don’t happen overnight and neither does the work our heavenly father is doing within us finish overnight. Please give me this small help and support a kid that’s living on a prayer.


God Bless,


Bradley Gill

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