Creating a business.

My name is Andrew. I work for a small roofing company as a shingle repair technician. I'm looking to branch off and start taking on my own business, I'm asking for help raising money for a truck that will allow me to get around and take care of my jobs. In addition to being a roofer. I'm working on creating a product that helps roofers, siding people, pressure washing guys, homeowners all could use. So in addition to hopeful finding a decent truck, I'm looking for help purchasing a 3d printer to help make some prototypes. Anything will help. And maybe just maybe I can pull out of poverty.. and I turn will help someone else.