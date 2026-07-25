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Expand Christian Ministry Of Music

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEvan Geistfeld

Fundraiser funds will be received by Evan Geistfeld

Expand Christian Ministry Of Music

Christian Music Ministry Expansion

Help Me Create More Christian Music Through a Professional Recording Instrument


My Story

Hello, my name is Evan, and music has become one of the most meaningful ways I can share hope and encouragement with others.

I am permanently disabled, which has made earning a traditional income extremely difficult. Despite these challenges, I continue to write and produce original Christian music, instrumental worship pieces, and faith-based projects that I share with listeners around the world.


My music is created through a unique creative process. I personally write every lyric by hand, carefully crafting each song's message, Scripture-inspired themes, and emotional direction. I then use a sophisticated AI music platform to transform those lyrics into fully realized songs with vocals and instrumental accompaniment. This allows me to continue creating music despite the physical limitations I face.


Why I'm Raising Funds

I'm raising $5,000 to purchase a professional recording instrument that will allow me to take my ministry to the next level.

My goal is to purchase either the Dexibell S10 Stage Piano or the Dexibell Classico L4 Digital Organ, depending on availability, pricing, and which instrument best fits the needs of my ministry at the time the campaign reaches its goal.

While I plan to continue using AI-generated vocals as part of my creative process, owning one of these professional instruments will allow me to compose my own melodies, harmonies, and instrumental arrangements by hand instead of relying on a computer to generate the musical backing. It will give me greater creative freedom and enable me to express my musical ideas in a much more personal and authentic way.

With this instrument, I hope to:

  1. Compose original piano and organ arrangements by hand.
  2. Record professional-quality Christian albums and instrumental worship music.
  3. Blend handcrafted instrumentals with my original lyrics and AI-assisted vocals.
  4. Share music that encourages, comforts, and points people toward Christ.
  5. Continue growing this ministry with the hope of one day performing these songs live before audiences and churches.

This instrument is more than a piece of equipment—it is an investment in the future of this ministry and the music I believe God has placed on my heart to create.


How Your Support Helps

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to creating music that can inspire, comfort, and encourage others.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, church, or on social media would be an incredible blessing and would help this ministry reach more people.


My Promise

I am committed to being transparent throughout this journey. I'll keep supporters updated with photos, videos, and progress as I work toward this goal. Once the instrument is purchased, I'll begin composing new music using my own performances while continuing to write every lyric by hand and share the creative process along the way.

My dream is to build a ministry through music that brings people closer to Christ. I hope that one day this ministry will extend beyond online platforms and onto church stages, community events, and live performances where these songs can encourage others in person.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to donate, share this campaign, or simply keep me in your prayers, your encouragement means more than words can express.

May God richly bless you for considering being a part of this journey. Every prayer, every share, and every contribution helps bring this vision one step closer to becoming a reality.


You can read my story here and follow with these social links provided.

Official Website: americantrinityllc.wixsite.com/evan-geistfeld

Music: https://www.youtube.com/@EvanGeistfeld


Newspaper Article: https://www.chronicleonline.com/news/local/from-struggles-to-songs-evan-geistfeld-transforms-personal-struggles-into-music-sharing-his-journey-on/article_ca458a28-cfe3-56f8-9389-79408b075e51.html


Music Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/@EvanGeistfeld/videos


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