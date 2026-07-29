Create a new method of broken file tip extraction

I wish to create a new method of extraction of broken file tips.

Root canal treatment (also called endodontic therapy) is a common treatment for a dentist. For this treatment files are used. Sometimes a file breaks. On a planetary scale this happens all the time. There are hundreds of thousands of dentists worldwide. With the current technology the broken file tip can often not be extracted when it is sitting too deep.

I want to create a new method of extraction using vacuum technology. I performed some tests on a model and I already have some promising results.