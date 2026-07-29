Crawford Family Lost Everything in Fire

My niece, Elizabeth, and her husband, Thomas, lost their home in a devastating fire. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but they lost nearly everything they owned. Tragically, they also lost their beloved cat, Shadow, in the fire.





Elizabeth, her husband, and their four young children are now facing the overwhelming reality of rebuilding their lives from the ground up. They are in need of support for basic necessities, clothing, housing, household items, and the many unexpected expenses that come with starting over after such a devastating loss.





If you are able to give, no amount is too small and every donation will go directly toward helping this family recover and rebuild. If you are unable to donate, prayers and sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to our family.





Thank you for surrounding them with love, support, and compassion during this incredibly difficult time.



